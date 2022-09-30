How to buy tickets to The Game Awards 2022

This winter, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California will play host to the 2022 iteration of The Game Awards. While the celebratory event has generally been off-limits to the public for a few years now, a recent social media announcement revealed that fans will be able to purchase tickets to attend The Game Awards’ in-person event. As usual, the show will also be livestreamed to viewers around the globe.

The show will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will play host to game developers and other industry titans in an event that aims to establish itself as the games equivalent of the Grammys and the Oscars. If you’re interested in buying a ticket, you’ll need to be ready: according to the same announcement, there are limited numbers of tickets available.

Here’s how to buy tickets to this year’s Game Awards.

The Game Awards ticket details

As of right now, ticket sales for the 2022 Game Awards are not yet live. Sales will go live on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 11am CT, according to the sales page on the Microsoft Theater website. The tickets will be sold through ticket seller AXS, but prices are not yet listed.

In the meantime, fans planning to attend can purchase hotel rooms, rental cars, and parking ahead of time through the AXS website. The show isn’t until Thursday, Dec. 8, so there’s plenty of time to organize your bookings beforehand.

If you aren’t planning on attending The Game Awards live, don’t despair: the event will be broadcast on a huge number of platforms, including Twitch and YouTube as well as TikTok Live, Twitter, and Facebook. Geoff Keighley will likely be hosting again, and nominations for awards should be announced in November.