Steam’s Summer Sale is now live with huge discounts for a limited time

One of the biggest gaming events of the year is finally here as the Steam Summer Sale is now live, offering some huge discounts on some massive games.

Every year, the Steam Summer Sale is the ultimate way to get you into the party spirit with monumental discounts on huge titles and 2024 promises to be bigger than ever, with the new “deep discounts” section offering bargains.

Palworld is among the games on sale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Steam Summer Sale is so big that a standalone teaser trailer for the event was released by Valve, highlighting several games that are included in the discount pile—including some of the biggest releases of 2024 so far.

Creature-collecting hit Palworld, which just had a huge influx of content with the Sakurajima update, is among those available for a cut price, alongside Disney Dreamlight Valley—which has a new event introducing Mulan and Mushu into the game.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, sleeper hits The Planet Crafter and Content Warning also feature in the Steam Summer Sale, alongside the likes of Batman: Arkham Knight, Party Animals, and Ultimate Chicken Horse.

There truly is something for everyone in the Steam Summer Sale but you need to be quick, as these discounts won’t be around forever as the promotional period will end at 12pm CT/10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST on July 11.

If your library is already full of games you still need to complete, Valve has already got the Steam Summer Sale into full swing with a 15% reduction on selected Steam Deck devices, making the handheld available for under $300.

