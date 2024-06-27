Next Hitman mission tasks you with taking down a notorious MMA legend

The Hitman franchise is no stranger to bringing in celebrities for you to target in its special missions, and the next free update introduces a notorious target who could rival Agent 47 in hand-to-hand combat.

Recommended Videos

The next Elusive Target mission in Hitman: World of Assassination is known as The Disruptor, but he’s easily more recognizable as MMA superstar and former UFC champion Conor McGregor. The Disruptor mission tasks you with preventing Conor from winning a cage match against a wealthy CEO and MMA enthusiast on the Isle of Sgàil, one of the Hitman story’s most iconic map locations.



Don’t let Conor win. Image via IO Interactive.

Elusive Target missions are typically more free-flowing and open-world than the story mode ones, providing you with multiple ways to accomplish your goal. It appears that it will be up to your discretion whether to kill him or not. Since it’s an Elusive Target mission, you will have only one chance to successfully complete your mission, and it will only be playable for a limited time. The limited-time mode will be live from June 27 until June 29.

As mentioned above, Conor McGregor is far from the first celebrity to portray an elusive target in Hitman. Legendary actors Sean Bean, Gary Busey, and Gary Cole have all been in-game targets. Bean portrayed former MI5 agent Mark Faba, while Busey and Cole played fictional versions of themselves.

In 2023, Hitman developer IO Interactive combined all three Hitman games into World of Assassination, and has released a steady supply of free updates and new content since. The studio has been working on a James Bond game currently titled Project 007, which could also feature celebrity appearances given the star power that’s been included in the iconic film franchise over the years. The studio is also working on a fantasy RPG project, representing a huge shift away from its familiar genres.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy