HITMAN 3 is gone to make room for one big new game

We’re only three days into 2023, and gaming companies are already making big announcements about the future of games this year. One major example is that the most recent HITMAN trilogy is being made into one game as the foundation for the future of all the near future games in the series.

According to an official post on HITMAN developer IO Interactive’s blog, the most recent trilogy of games will be morphing into a single platform called HITMAN World of Assassination. This new game will allow players who purchase or already own HITMAN 3 a free upgrade to World of Assassination starting on Jan. 26. At this point, it will also be the only way to purchase HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2.

IOI said HITMAN 3‘s transition will be how players will experience all of the IP’s content in the near future. This means the game will likely follow in the footsteps of games like Halo Infinite, charging a one-time fee for a live-service game that gives players all future content. To be fair, the game has been taking steps toward this model since HITMAN 3 launched in early 2021.

There will also be another product that players can buy for HITMAN World of Assassination, called the World of Assassination Deluxe Pack, which includes four new maps and six deluxe escalations for around $30. In addition to the $70 price tag for HITMAN World of Assassination, this means that players will need to pay around $100 plus tax for the full collection.

According to IOI, it’s sure that “these changes will have a hugely positive effect on existing players and new players alike” due to the lower DLC prices and free content from the first and second games. Regardless, this is a much better deal for a series of games that aren’t getting any younger by the day.