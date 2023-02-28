The team behind Hitman is creating a new Fantasy RPG

Hitman developer IO Interactive has announced its new venture in creating games. This time, it’s next project will be an online fantasy RPG.

In a statement released on its official website, IO Interactive mentioned that it is “embarking on a new journey,” particularly the upcoming online fantasy RPG which is far from the genre of the Hitman series of games.

“Now we are sharing with all of you, that we are embarking on a new adventure! One that expands our creativity, our capabilities, and in some sense our identity,” IO Interactive said. “We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG. A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time IOI is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before.”

IO Interactive also pointed out that the project is a “deeply personal one.” It cited that its take on the fantasy genre “began long before we started making games for a living” while saying its appreciation for everyone behind the company’s success throughout the years it began developing games.

“This idea – that a diverse group of individuals with different skills and strengths can work together and become more than the sum of their parts – is what inspires us,” IO Interactive added. “It inspires the fantasy world we are building – and it inspires how we build it. IOI now spans multiple distinct studios, from Copenhagen and Malmö in the north to warm Barcelona in the south. All studios take part in making all our games, including this new endeavor.”

The developer closed its post by asking fans to support IO Interactive’s new venture. “This is just the start of our journey into this new world we are making. We hope you sense the warmth, the danger, the togetherness, and the heart we put into it… And if you do, we would be honored if you join us,” IO Interactive continued.

The announcement comes after IO Interactive’s revelation that Hitman 3 is now called Hitman World of Assassination. Also, the new title will have content from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2. All of the individual Hitman games have since then been removed from the digital market when World of Assassination was released last January. You can visit its official Steam or Epic Games listing to know more.