The Game Awards 2022 date, location confirmed

The Game Awards is coming back for another year of celebrations, reveals, and honorees.

In a tweet, The Game Awards confirmed a Dec. 8 date for this year’s iteration of the show, which should be full of announcements along with awards for some of 2022’s best titles, of which there have been plenty.

🗓️ MARK YOUR CALENDAR 🗓️



THE GAME AWARDS

Live December 8, 2022



Join us to celebrate the best video games of 2022 and see what’s next.@TheGameAwards streams live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



More details this Fall on the show + tickets. pic.twitter.com/M2wOWQ75zn — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 22, 2022

The event will once again take place in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which has been the home for the show for several years. Geoff Keighley returns as host and producer, solidifying himself as one of the biggest names in the industry.

The awards themselves should feature a good amount of competition. With games like Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, multiple Pokémon titles, and indie hits like Cult of the Lamb will all likely be up for honors.

The Game Awards will be live streamed on Dec. 8 across multiple platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, and many more.