Chess star Alexandra Botez goes far at World Series of Poker but leaves after dramatic all-in hand

Popular Chess streamer Alexandra Botez made the money cut at the World Series of Poker main event on July 10, only to have her run cut short by a bad beat after going all-in pre-flop.

The World Series of Poker main event draws competitors seeking to win big from all over the globe, at a cost of $10,000 to play. Over 10,000 competitors entered the No-Limit Hold’em World Championship main event in Las Vegas this year, with only 1,300 players making the money cut on July 10 to earn money from the infamous poker tournament. One of those players was Alexandra Botez, a winner of multiple national chess tournaments and popular chess content creator with her sister Andrea on Twitch and YouTube.

The bubble burst!! Cashed my first main event, now let’s try and spin it up👏 pic.twitter.com/3w3gnz1TI3 — Alexandra Botez (@alexandrabotez) July 10, 2023

Botez branched out her skills into Poker during the COVID-19 pandemic and has competed in events from the Hustler Casino Live to the European Poker Tour. She even beat MrBeast on YouTube and has cashed in hundreds of thousands in earnings.

Making it to the money at the World Series of Poker main event was a first for Botez and likely not the last. But her run was cut short last night once the number of players left dropped below 1,000, going all-in with pocket kings pre-flop.

Busted with KK vs KJo all in pre-flop 😭 (Non poker friends, my odds were 89% to win before the cards came out, and then 98% once the first three did). Still an incredible experience and cashed $17,500 😊



Expect MUCH more poker to come pic.twitter.com/EGaOEOUiUX — Alexandra Botez (@alexandrabotez) July 10, 2023

Botez went all-in with her last 82,000 in chips with pocket kings against another player at the table who had off-suit king-jack. The odds were in Botez’s favor but RNG has a way of providing bad beats.

Following the reveal of the flop, Botez’s odds to win the hand increased to 98 percent before the turn revealed a 10 of hearts and the river dropped a queen of spades to make a straight for Botez’s opponent and an unexpected exit for Botez from the World Series of Poker main event at Las Vegas.

Despite the bad beat, multiple top Poker pro players reached out to Botez on Twitter, including Daniel Negreanu who complimented Botez’s run. And for Botez it was still a win, walking away with a total of $17,500 in earnings at the 2023 World Series of Poker main event.

