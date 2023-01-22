Botez sisters reach YouTube milestone with unlikely combination: Chess and personality

The rise in popularity of chess over the past few years has created a symbiotic relationship between the age-old game and those who create content for it, and one tandem in particular has blazed an especially unique path in the genre.

Alexandra and Andrea Botez are a pair of gifted chess players, and as young women with a lot of personality, the sisters also know how to entertain an audience. Over the past two years, they have blossomed into an established force on Twitch, and yesterday they reached a coveted milestone on YouTube by hitting one million subscribers.

Finally hit 1M on YouTube!! We usually don’t celebrate and go straight to the next goal but it’s been a long journey and we appreciate everyone who has helped ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pR10o3HDvZ — Alexandra Botez (@alexandrabotez) January 21, 2023

There are many channels that have one million subscribers on YouTube, but the feat is one of the more iconic benchmarks on the platform. Once a channel has hit a million subscribers, which is the equivalent of followers on Twitch, it’s safe to say that the channel is making content that people are interested in.

What’s more impressive for the Botez sisters is the speed with which they’ve accomplished the figure. The official Botezlive YouTube page had around 710,000 this time last year according to Social Blade, meaning the Botez sisters have gained around 300,000 followers in just a year.

Meanwhile, their total video views in that same time has nearly doubled to 237.7 million, up from 122.8 million a year ago. On Twitch, where the two stream regularly, Alex and Andrea had more than five million hours watched each of the past three calendar years, according to Sully Gnome. In the past year, they’ve also consistently maintained an average of more than 1,000 subscribers a month.