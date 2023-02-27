BruceDropEmOff strikes back at haters with not-so-subtle message in return from major Twitch ban

BruceDropEmOff’s channel was reinstated on Twitch over the weekend after what was previously expected to be an indefinite ban on the platform.

After being unbanned after more than four weeks, Bruce admitted on stream yesterday that not many people are fortunate enough to return from such a suspension. But in his first stream back, he had a special coded message for his critics.

Without saying the words exactly, Bruce made a loud and clear message about 45 minutes into his broadcast by holding up a piece of paper that said “Fuck dem …” and next to it he held up a large box of Nabisco saltine crackers. The message was a direct callback to the alleged rant he went on in which some believed he could have been banned for his use of the word “cracker” as an insult to white people that were coming after him online.

Related: Hasan offers BruceDropEmOff ‘the pass’ following Twitch ban after using the word ‘cracker’

Known for being blunt, Bruce literally wore his feelings for the broadcast. In a black shirt and black pants, his tee had large white text saying “Fuck you you fucking fuck,” and his shorts had the word “fuck” written repeatedly.

Bruce was openly frustrated about his ban when it happened. His channel was suspended for ban evasion after an account that appeared to be his alternate channel was suspended. That suspension was allegedly tied to an aggressive rant the creator went on after receiving criticism from people online following his departure with One True King (OTK) and drama with Mizkif.

There is precedent for people being banned for the use of the word “cracker” as a pejorative. HasanAbi notably was suspended for his use of the word, despite being white himself.

But the rant in question did include other, more damning offenses to the Twitch Community Guidelines, including the flippant suggestion that people criticizing him should “kill themselves.”