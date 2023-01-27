Hasan offers BruceDropEmOff ‘the pass’ following Twitch ban after using the word ‘cracker’

BruceDropEmOff is banned on Twitch, and evidence suggests that one of the reasons for his discipline could include his use of the word “cracker” during a rant on his alternate channel.

Knowing what it’s like to get hit with the ban hammer for using the word, which is seen by some as a slur against white people, HasanAbi attempted to come to his aid today by offering him a pass—literally.

As a joke following his ban, Wheat Thins did a sponsorship activation with Hasan in which the brand gave him a plaque labeled “the pass,” which jokingly allowed him to use the word “cracker.” Now, the platform’s foremost political commentator wants Bruce to have it.

“Considering this is a Wheat Thins plaque, I think that shows you how serious this subject matter is no matter how much people try to make outrage out of the word ‘cracker,’” he said.

It should be noted that in his frustration, Bruce’s comments the other day included more than just the use of “cracker.” He also openly wished death upon people who have recently thrown hate his way and he has even stood by his words, confirming what he said on Twitter.

I spoke no lies 💯 yea that's me https://t.co/oCn2JS40xz — Bruce Ray (@raycondones) January 27, 2023

While Hasan defended Bruce’s use of the word “cracker,” he added that his ban was justified if it was for his other comments. Hasan said that he understood Bruce’s frustration and desire to wish harm on others, but expressing as much on Twitch is certainly means for a suspension.