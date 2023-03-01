BruceDropEmOff claims foul play after return to Twitch leads to swift ban

BruceDropEmOff’s time back on Twitch was short-lived, as the creator swiftly received another ban on the platform just days after having what appeared to be an indefinite suspension lifted.

Bruce was banned early this morning following what he claimed to be repeated spam reports on his channel. While spam reports themselves aren’t enough to force someone to be suspended, the 22-year-old claims that he was eventually suspended for a visual gag that he pulled on stream a few days ago.

“Spam reported 13 fucking times until they decide to ban me for holding a piece of paper up & a box of crackers,” he said.

Spam reported 13 fucking times until they decide to ban me for holding a piece of paper up & a box of crackers…. https://t.co/agvaXtGuEo — Bruce Ray (@raycondones) March 1, 2023

In his return to streaming on Sunday, Bruce expressed his disdain for people online that have continually been critical of him following his departure from One True King (OTK). In an attempt at making a statement without getting banned, Bruce did a visual bit where he held up a piece of paper that said “fuck dem” in one hand, and in the other, he held up a box of saltine crackers.

Proof of spam reports https://t.co/KiakSCJmQ7 — Bruce Ray (@raycondones) March 1, 2023

The stunt was a continuation of him calling out his haters prior to his month-long ban that had just ended. After Bruce left OTK, he said that he started to get harassed online because of the way he vented about the stresses that collaborating with Mizkif brought on him.

Mizkif is on probation with the organization for his insensitive handling of a sexual assault cover-up allegation. While Mizkif wasn’t found to be responsible for anything nefarious by an independent law firm hired by OTK, the organization still found his initial handling of the situation problematic enough to strip him of his co-owner duties and place him on probation.

During that time, Bruce did some collaborative content with Miz. However, as Bruce detailed following his departure from OTK, many of his fans were not fond of Bruce’s association with Mizkif. This led to Bruce feeling conflicted about being a part of the organization.

Since that point, Bruce has had at least a couple of rants on stream claiming that some critics online have been out to get him. After being banned on what appeared to be his alternate account, Bruce was banned on his main channel for ban evasion at the end of January.

Bruce said that the ban was indefinite, but it appeared to be reversed after one month, and he started streaming again Sunday. While Bruce claims his current suspension is for his visual gag using a box of crackers, the amount of time between him doing that and his suspension raises questions.

The stunt he pulled quickly went viral, and Twitch bans tend to be within 24 hours or so of an offense. So it appears unlikely that the platform would have waited to ban him for that specific action. It seems more likely that the ban stemmed from something he said or did yesterday evening during his broadcast.