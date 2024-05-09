Photo via Games Done Quick | Remixed by Cale Michael
Category:
Streaming

Baldur’s Gate 3, Poppy’s Playtime, and Teal Mask highlight SGDQ 2024 schedule

Speed up!
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 9, 2024 05:15 am

Summer Games Done Quick 2024’s schedule has arrived, and speedrunning fans are in for a treat. Several new games will make their GDQ debut, and a selection of popular games will also make a triumphant return.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon Violet: The Teal Mask and Poppy’s Playtime: Chapter 3 are two big new games joining the schedule when the action starts on June 30, 12am CT, but they aren’t the only big names. Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring are among the most well-known titles to make an appearance, while other games like Runescape and Chibi-Robo one-versus-one bingo are also raising eyebrows.

Honestly, I have never seen such a great selection of old, new, and spectacular titles at a GDQ for quite some time. With multiple games scattered across the weekend, instead of putting all the Sonic games together in one block, I feel it will make the event more entertaining.

For those who don’t know what SGDQ is, the Games Done Quick livestream marathons are twice-yearly events where speedrunners come together to raise money for charity. Summer Games Done Quick raises money over seven days, non-stop, with no breaks—so no matter what time of day it is for you, you can turn on the stream at any time and watch some of the best speedrunners in the world entertain you for a good cause.

This year, SGDQ is being held in Minneapolis from June 30 to July 6, and if the schedule is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Kai Cenat dodges charges over 2023 PS5 giveaway-turned-riot
Kai Cenat looking at the camera, with a yellowish/tan background behind him.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Kai Cenat dodges charges over 2023 PS5 giveaway-turned-riot
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 8, 2024
Read Article MrBeast celebrates 26th birthday by giving away 26 Teslas
MrBeast car video
Category: Streaming
Streaming
MrBeast celebrates 26th birthday by giving away 26 Teslas
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 8, 2024
Read Article Not just a LoL star: Tyler1 has battled to top 0.5 percent of chess players
Tyler1 surprised and wearing the Logitech headset
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Not just a LoL star: Tyler1 has battled to top 0.5 percent of chess players
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Kai Cenat dodges charges over 2023 PS5 giveaway-turned-riot
Kai Cenat looking at the camera, with a yellowish/tan background behind him.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Kai Cenat dodges charges over 2023 PS5 giveaway-turned-riot
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 8, 2024
Read Article MrBeast celebrates 26th birthday by giving away 26 Teslas
MrBeast car video
Category: Streaming
Streaming
MrBeast celebrates 26th birthday by giving away 26 Teslas
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 8, 2024
Read Article Not just a LoL star: Tyler1 has battled to top 0.5 percent of chess players
Tyler1 surprised and wearing the Logitech headset
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Not just a LoL star: Tyler1 has battled to top 0.5 percent of chess players
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna May 7, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.