Baldur’s Gate 3, Poppy’s Playtime, and Teal Mask highlight SGDQ 2024 schedule

Summer Games Done Quick 2024’s schedule has arrived, and speedrunning fans are in for a treat. Several new games will make their GDQ debut, and a selection of popular games will also make a triumphant return.

Pokémon Violet: The Teal Mask and Poppy’s Playtime: Chapter 3 are two big new games joining the schedule when the action starts on June 30, 12am CT, but they aren’t the only big names. Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring are among the most well-known titles to make an appearance, while other games like Runescape and Chibi-Robo one-versus-one bingo are also raising eyebrows.

The initial #SGDQ2024 schedule is here!!



Look out for our second submission period open from May 18th-25th and our final schedule release on June 2nd!https://t.co/J3xY7wKQZd pic.twitter.com/hAkROsuyzi — Games Done Quick 🔜 #SGDQ2024 (@GamesDoneQuick) May 8, 2024

Honestly, I have never seen such a great selection of old, new, and spectacular titles at a GDQ for quite some time. With multiple games scattered across the weekend, instead of putting all the Sonic games together in one block, I feel it will make the event more entertaining.

For those who don’t know what SGDQ is, the Games Done Quick livestream marathons are twice-yearly events where speedrunners come together to raise money for charity. Summer Games Done Quick raises money over seven days, non-stop, with no breaks—so no matter what time of day it is for you, you can turn on the stream at any time and watch some of the best speedrunners in the world entertain you for a good cause.

This year, SGDQ is being held in Minneapolis from June 30 to July 6, and if the schedule is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

