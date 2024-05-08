MrBeast celebrates 26th birthday by giving away 26 Teslas

May 7 is a special day for MrBeast—it’s his birthday. In 2024, the famous North American content creator turned 26, and in typical fashion, he decided to make an impressive giveaway to celebrate.

The 26-year-old announced on social media that he’s giving away 26 Teslas for his birthday. The rules are simple: To participate, like and comment on MrBeast’s Instagram post. You also need to make sure you’re following the creator on the platform so he can message you if you win.

Winners will be announced seven days after the post went live, on May 14. We have to admit, though, that winning is pretty much mathematically impossible. At the time of writing, the post has more than 4.7 million comments, and this number will only keep rising.

To celebrate my 26th birthday I’m giving away 26 Teslas on my instagram 🎉 pic.twitter.com/L9iA40Hv73 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2024

At the moment, MrBeast is the second most-subscribed channel on YouTube. The content creator gained fame by producing original content that garnered millions of views. He doesn’t post much, we presume because his videos take a while to produce, but they amass over 100 million views regularly.

MrBeast’s videos and content often include an enormous cash prize. In his most popular video, which currently has over 600 million views, participants competed in “real life Squid Game” for $456,000. The episode was naturally inspired by the Netflix show with the same name, and the number 456 is a nod to the number of participants included.

With such a rich history of extravagant prizegiving, it’s no surprise MrBeast is putting together another giveaway to celebrate his 26th birthday. We wish him all the best, and wish you good luck if you participate in the lottery.

