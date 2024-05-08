MrBeast car video
Image via MrBeast
MrBeast celebrates 26th birthday by giving away 26 Teslas

Who wants a car?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 8, 2024 03:36 am

May 7 is a special day for MrBeast—it’s his birthday. In 2024, the famous North American content creator turned 26, and in typical fashion, he decided to make an impressive giveaway to celebrate.

The 26-year-old announced on social media that he’s giving away 26 Teslas for his birthday. The rules are simple: To participate, like and comment on MrBeast’s Instagram post. You also need to make sure you’re following the creator on the platform so he can message you if you win.

Winners will be announced seven days after the post went live, on May 14. We have to admit, though, that winning is pretty much mathematically impossible. At the time of writing, the post has more than 4.7 million comments, and this number will only keep rising.

At the moment, MrBeast is the second most-subscribed channel on YouTube. The content creator gained fame by producing original content that garnered millions of views. He doesn’t post much, we presume because his videos take a while to produce, but they amass over 100 million views regularly.

MrBeast’s videos and content often include an enormous cash prize. In his most popular video, which currently has over 600 million views, participants competed in “real life Squid Game” for $456,000. The episode was naturally inspired by the Netflix show with the same name, and the number 456 is a nod to the number of participants included.

With such a rich history of extravagant prizegiving, it’s no surprise MrBeast is putting together another giveaway to celebrate his 26th birthday. We wish him all the best, and wish you good luck if you participate in the lottery.

Read Article Not just a LoL star: Tyler1 has battled to top 0.5 percent of chess players
Tyler1 surprised and wearing the Logitech headset
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Not just a LoL star: Tyler1 has battled to top 0.5 percent of chess players
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna May 7, 2024
Read Article MrBeast splits from talent agency of several years—and he may have even bigger plans ahead
MrBeast in his latest challenge video.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Business
Business
MrBeast splits from talent agency of several years—and he may have even bigger plans ahead
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 6, 2024
Read Article Twitch launches TikTok-like scrollable Discovery feed to showcase live streams
Person holding a phone with the Twitch logo displayed on it.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Twitch launches TikTok-like scrollable Discovery feed to showcase live streams
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 30, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.