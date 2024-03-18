Category:
Streaming

MrBeast set to host ‘largest game show in history’ with $5 million prize

A new frontier for the YouTube star.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 03:44 pm
MrBeast
Image via MrBeast on YouTube

MrBeast is no stranger to large and ambitious projects, but his upcoming adventure might take the cake.

Recommended Videos

YouTube sensation MrBeast confirmed today he is filming the “largest game show in history” called Beast Games, featuring over 1,000 contestants and a $5 million prize. MrBeast provided more information about the 10-episode plus game show on the Colin and Samir podcast. “This will probably be six plus hours of content, while my normal videos are around 20 minutes, so the character building and storytelling will be out of this world compared to our normal videos,” MrBeast said.

Mr Beast Squid Games
Mr Beast has experience hosting game shows on YouTube. Image via MrBeast

Without giving too much away, MrBeast compared the game show to his Ages 1-100 fight for $500,000 video, which challenged contestants to escape a glass cube. In the podcast, MrBeast was asked if it would be similar to the video where he recreated Squid Game, but the YouTuber claimed this project is in a “completely different universe.”

Where to watch the Beast Games

Beast Games will be available to watch on Amazon Prime, but an episode before the series officially starts will be released on MrBeast’s YouTube channel. The YouTuber explained why he chose that streaming platform in the Colin and Samir interview. “Amazon will give us the most creative control, and by most, I mean all creative control,” he said. “They will let me do whatever I want, and other platforms didn’t.”

MrBeast did not reveal whether all of the episodes would be released simultaneously or if they would follow a weekly format. “I’ll do whatever the data says people like,” he said. “I don’t know if people like the anticipation of waiting and talking about it, especially a contestant-based show with theorizing.” There is no official release date for Beast Games, but MrBeast confirmed the show has already been written and that more information will be revealed later this year.

