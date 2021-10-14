MrBeast is recreating the popular show Squid Game

Hopefully no one dies in this version.

MrBeast, the popular YouTuber known for his outrageous YouTube videos typically involving a chance to win large sums of money, is bringing the popular Squid Game series to life.

Squid Game is the latest Netflix hit series. The South Korean show focuses on 456 players participating in a series of dangerous events to win an enormous cash prize. But losing a game results in death, leaving little room for error. The show has accumulated hundreds of millions of views since its release and is Netflix’s most-watched show right now.

MrBeast found the perfect idea for his next video and intends to recreate Squid Game in real life. On Oct. 11, MrBeast uploaded a TikTok claiming that he would recreate the show if the video got 10 million likes. Millions of fans hit the goal with ease and the video already has 16.3 million likes.

I’m gonna go all out on this irl Squid Game video, give me a month to gather 456 random people and recreate all the sets 😭 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 14, 2021

MrBeast followed up on Twitter, explaining he will “go all out” for the Squid Game video and will work on gathering 456 random people over the next month. He’ll also recreate the sets featured in the show, although his contestants will likely survive.

In previous videos, MrBeast gave 100 people a chance to stay in a circle for as long as possible and the final players competed in an intense game of tag to win $500,000. He also spent 50 hours buried alive and has bought entire stores multiple times.

It’s unclear when MrBeast’s version of Squid Game will release, but fans can expect an exciting video soon.