Amouranth’s bizarre Twitch ban quickly reverted after just one day

We still don't know why she was hit with the suspension.

Twitch reinstated popular hot tub streamer Amouranth’s channel today just a day after her latest suspension started. The reinstatement came with no explanation from either party.

What’s further perplexing is the fact the suspension itself also came with no explanation. While Twitch never comments on disciplinary matters, streamers who get banned often comment about it, and Amouranth has been no different in the past.

But this time around, the content creator who is most known for wearing a bikini in a blowup pool has remained mum on the issue on both her streaming and personal Twitter accounts. She hasn’t been completely inactive on the platform, either. She posted a photo of herself yesterday with the caption “hey?”

Related: Why was Amouranth banned from Twitch?

Given how quickly the ban was reverted, it seems as though Amouranth could have appealed the suspension to get it dismissed. In that case, staying quiet about the matter could have been a part of her strategy for taking care of the appeal.

Amouranth’s ban came multiple days after her most recent stream, which was on May 1. The stream lasted 11 hours and averaged just under 4,000 viewers, according to Streams Charts.

This was Amouranth’s sixth ban on Twitch, but the suspension came after more than a year of good behavior for the streamer who was known to ruffle feathers in 2020 and 2021 as one of the primary faces involved in furthering the content category for women hanging out in hot tubs wearing scantily clad bikinis. Her most recent ban was the streamer’s first suspension since October 2021.