Amouranth struck with whopping sixth ban on Twitch

Amouranth has once again been banned on Twitch today.

The 29-year-old drove a revolution on Twitch in 2020 and 2021 by helping to establish the content category known as the “hot tub meta.” But her attempts at pushing boundaries didn’t come without her getting in a little bit of trouble.

The woman who is regularly seen on stream in a scantily clad bikini while sitting in an inflatable pool was again suspended on Twitch today. And while this serves as her sixth ban on the platform, its timing is a bit peculiar.

Despite being no stranger to the ban hammer, Amouranth had been on a good streak of late. Her most recent suspension, which was for three days, came a year and a half ago in October 2021. Her first five bans spanned a relatively short period from September 2019 through October 2021.

At time of writing, Amouranth has not posted to either of her professional or personal Twitter accounts to address the ban. But given how vocal she typically is on suspension matters, one could expect to hear from her sometime today or tomorrow. So far, there isn’t any especially noteworthy fan speculation on the matter that has surfaced on either Twitter or the LivestreamFails Reddit page.

Related: Everything we know about Twitch pulling Amouranth’s ad revenue

Prior to today, most of Amouranth’s bans were related to the risqué nature of her content. While a suspension on Twitch stymies that avenue of income, Amouranth notably generates massive amounts of revenue through OnlyFans, where she is able to more effectively monetize sexually suggestive content.