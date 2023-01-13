Amouranth blasts ‘ignorant’ haters claiming she lied about shift away from risqué Twitch streams

Amouranth has talked about stepping away from doing risqué content for a while now, even though she makes a ton of money from it, especially after opening up about her abusive husband who controlled a lot of her content.

It hasn’t happened yet—at least, not entirely—and haters have been calling her out on it, accusing her of lying. But the Twitch star, who is no stranger to shutting down haters, blasted them for what she described as an “ignorant” take, claiming her employees’ lives would be negatively impacted if she called it quits on a whim.

Amouranth said she directly employs 20 people and indirectly employs another nine, and it would be “selfish and irresponsible” to pull the plug on her risqué content overnight. Instead, she gave them 60 days’ notice and locked their positions for two months to make things easier, slowing down the transition.

It would be selfish and irresponsible to do a 180 at a moment notice. I gave 60 days notice to my “lewd” content staff letting them know they could find other employment but that their positions would be locked in for 2 months. — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 11, 2023

“Non-content creators in the peanut gallery think I’m supposed to just lay off everyone and instantly change my content. Congrats on never having run an organization,” she said. “It sounds nice, but it’s not fair to my staff.”

The 29-year-old streamer said the way she’s handled it is a “measured” and “compassionate” approach, and in the end, she managed to make new positions on her payroll for every staff member except for one.

deliberately measured way is the compassionate approach. I ultimately was able to find new positions for EVERY SINGLE STAFF MEMBER. only one person opted to find a job outside of my payroll with the given 60 day runway. And in the next 6 months I — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 11, 2023

The “substantial passive income” Amouranth earns from risqué content also played a part in delaying things too—at least, initially. After all, her “dreams and end goals,” which include building an animal sanctuary, need to be funded by something.

But now, the content transition is underway. She has “tons of fun projects” happening in the next six months, starting as soon as Jan. 13, and she has complete control over them, unlike when her husband was in the picture.

It’ll be interesting to see what direction Amouranth takes next.