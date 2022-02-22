All nominees for QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards

After a nomination process that began at the beginning of February, the finalists for The Streamer Awards were announced yesterday and voting has officially opened for all 27 of the event’s awards.

The Streamer Awards are a brainchild of popular female Twitch content creator QTCinderella, who streams for TSM. She officially announced the award ceremony earlier this month and will be hosting the event alongside her friend and fellow streamer, Maya.

VOTING STARTS NOW!!!!!



(Streamers if you fill this out on stream, it shows your email when you click "Log in with Google" after you log in your email won't show.)



GET TO VOTING!!! And PEEP the lineup!!! (yeah, it's fucking sick)

Nominations began on Feb. 2 and closed on Feb. 13. Voting, which began yesterday, will run through March 6 for the ceremony that will take place in person on March 12. Fans will be able to watch the event on Twitch.tv/qtcinderella.

Each category has four finalists and there are 27 categories in total to vote on. Viewer voting will count for 70 percent of the final tally. A group of panelists created by QTCinderella will make up the other 30 percent of consideration toward who wins each award.

Here are all of the awards and nominees for The Streamer Awards:

Best battle royale streamer

Imperialhal

Lululuvely

NickMercs

Aceu

Best GTA RP streamer

Fuslie

xQc

Sykkuno

Buddha

Best role-play streamer

Roflgator – VRChat

Mudercrumpet – VRChat

CriticalRole – Dungeons & Dragons

Cyr – Rust

Best League of Legends streamer

Emiru

Doublelift

Lilypichu

Tyler1

Best FPS streamer

Super

Shroud

Tarik

Tenz

Best Just Chatting streamer

Hasanabi

Mizkif

PayMoneyWubby

Brucedropemoff

Best VTube streamer

CodeMiko

Ironmouse

Veibae

Nyanners

Best strategy game streamer

BoxBox

NorthernLion

Scarra

DisguisedToast

Best ASMR streamer

Katrin

Amouranth

Foxenkin

SkepticalPickle

Best music streamer

SethDrums

Ariathome

T-Pain

LilyPichu

Best chess streamer

Akanemsko

GothamChess

BotezLive

GMHikaru

Best IRL streamer

Jinnytty

Robcdee

JakenBakeLive

Hachubby

Best speedrunner

Atrioc

Wirtual

Smallant

Simply

Best Super Smash Bros. streamer

Mango

HungryBox

Leffen

IBDW

Best Minecraft streamer

TommyInnnit

Tubbo

Ranboolive

Forsen

Best MMORPG streamer

Rich Campbell

Asmongold

Esfand

ItsWill

Best VALORANT streamer

Pokimane

IitzTimmy

Punz

QuarterJade

Best philanthropic streamer

HealthyGamer_GG

JackSepticeye

RanbooLive

DrLupo

Best variety streamer

Ludwig

MoistCr1tikal

DisguisedToast

Valkyrae

Best streamed event

The Price is Scuffed – PayMoneyWubby

Shit Con – NMPlol

The Jerma985 Dollhouse – Jerma985

Balloon World Cup – Ibai

Stream game of the year

VALORANT

Minecraft

GTAV

Apex Legends

Best content organization

OfflineTV

100 Thieves

OTK

NRG

League of their own

Jerma985

TheShushiDragon

Kitboga

Ibai

Rising star award

PurpleCliffe

Zoil

Stanz

Frogan

Legacy award

Pokimane

Summit1G

Sodapoppin

Scarra

Gamer of the year

Tenz

Aceu

Shroud

IitzTimmy

Streamer of the year