All nominees for QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards

Voting is now open.

Screengrab via TSM

After a nomination process that began at the beginning of February, the finalists for The Streamer Awards were announced yesterday and voting has officially opened for all 27 of the event’s awards.

The Streamer Awards are a brainchild of popular female Twitch content creator QTCinderella, who streams for TSM. She officially announced the award ceremony earlier this month and will be hosting the event alongside her friend and fellow streamer, Maya.

Nominations began on Feb. 2 and closed on Feb. 13. Voting, which began yesterday, will run through March 6 for the ceremony that will take place in person on March 12. Fans will be able to watch the event on Twitch.tv/qtcinderella.

Each category has four finalists and there are 27 categories in total to vote on. Viewer voting will count for 70 percent of the final tally. A group of panelists created by QTCinderella will make up the other 30 percent of consideration toward who wins each award.

Here are all of the awards and nominees for The Streamer Awards:

Best battle royale streamer

  • Imperialhal
  • Lululuvely
  • NickMercs
  • Aceu

Best GTA RP streamer

  • Fuslie
  • xQc
  • Sykkuno
  • Buddha

Best role-play streamer

  • Roflgator – VRChat
  • Mudercrumpet – VRChat
  • CriticalRole – Dungeons & Dragons
  • Cyr – Rust

Best League of Legends streamer

  • Emiru
  • Doublelift
  • Lilypichu
  • Tyler1

Best FPS streamer

  • Super
  • Shroud
  • Tarik
  • Tenz

Best Just Chatting streamer

  • Hasanabi
  • Mizkif
  • PayMoneyWubby
  • Brucedropemoff

Best VTube streamer

  • CodeMiko
  • Ironmouse
  • Veibae
  • Nyanners

Best strategy game streamer

  • BoxBox
  • NorthernLion
  • Scarra
  • DisguisedToast

Best ASMR streamer

  • Katrin
  • Amouranth
  • Foxenkin
  • SkepticalPickle

Best music streamer

  • SethDrums
  • Ariathome
  • T-Pain
  • LilyPichu

Best chess streamer

  • Akanemsko
  • GothamChess
  • BotezLive
  • GMHikaru

Best IRL streamer

  • Jinnytty
  • Robcdee
  • JakenBakeLive
  • Hachubby

Best speedrunner

  • Atrioc
  • Wirtual
  • Smallant
  • Simply

Best Super Smash Bros. streamer

  • Mango
  • HungryBox
  • Leffen
  • IBDW

Best Minecraft streamer

  • TommyInnnit
  • Tubbo
  • Ranboolive
  • Forsen

Best MMORPG streamer

  • Rich Campbell
  • Asmongold
  • Esfand
  • ItsWill

Best VALORANT streamer

  • Pokimane
  • IitzTimmy
  • Punz
  • QuarterJade

Best philanthropic streamer

  • HealthyGamer_GG
  • JackSepticeye
  • RanbooLive
  • DrLupo

Best variety streamer

  • Ludwig
  • MoistCr1tikal
  • DisguisedToast
  • Valkyrae

Best streamed event

  • The Price is Scuffed – PayMoneyWubby
  • Shit Con – NMPlol
  • The Jerma985 Dollhouse – Jerma985
  • Balloon World Cup – Ibai

Stream game of the year

  • VALORANT
  • Minecraft
  • GTAV
  • Apex Legends

Best content organization

  • OfflineTV
  • 100 Thieves
  • OTK
  • NRG

League of their own

  • Jerma985
  • TheShushiDragon
  • Kitboga
  • Ibai

Rising star award

  • PurpleCliffe
  • Zoil
  • Stanz
  • Frogan

Legacy award

  • Pokimane
  • Summit1G
  • Sodapoppin
  • Scarra

Gamer of the year

  • Tenz
  • Aceu
  • Shroud
  • IitzTimmy

Streamer of the year

  • Mizkif
  • Sykkuno
  • Ludwig
  • xQc