All nominees for QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards

After a nomination process that began at the beginning of February, the finalists for The Streamer Awards were announced yesterday and voting has officially opened for all 27 of the event’s awards.
The Streamer Awards are a brainchild of popular female Twitch content creator QTCinderella, who streams for TSM. She officially announced the award ceremony earlier this month and will be hosting the event alongside her friend and fellow streamer, Maya.
Nominations began on Feb. 2 and closed on Feb. 13. Voting, which began yesterday, will run through March 6 for the ceremony that will take place in person on March 12. Fans will be able to watch the event on Twitch.tv/qtcinderella.
Each category has four finalists and there are 27 categories in total to vote on. Viewer voting will count for 70 percent of the final tally. A group of panelists created by QTCinderella will make up the other 30 percent of consideration toward who wins each award.
Here are all of the awards and nominees for The Streamer Awards:
Best battle royale streamer
- Imperialhal
- Lululuvely
- NickMercs
- Aceu
Best GTA RP streamer
- Fuslie
- xQc
- Sykkuno
- Buddha
Best role-play streamer
- Roflgator – VRChat
- Mudercrumpet – VRChat
- CriticalRole – Dungeons & Dragons
- Cyr – Rust
Best League of Legends streamer
- Emiru
- Doublelift
- Lilypichu
- Tyler1
Best FPS streamer
- Super
- Shroud
- Tarik
- Tenz
Best Just Chatting streamer
- Hasanabi
- Mizkif
- PayMoneyWubby
- Brucedropemoff
Best VTube streamer
- CodeMiko
- Ironmouse
- Veibae
- Nyanners
Best strategy game streamer
- BoxBox
- NorthernLion
- Scarra
- DisguisedToast
Best ASMR streamer
- Katrin
- Amouranth
- Foxenkin
- SkepticalPickle
Best music streamer
- SethDrums
- Ariathome
- T-Pain
- LilyPichu
Best chess streamer
- Akanemsko
- GothamChess
- BotezLive
- GMHikaru
Best IRL streamer
- Jinnytty
- Robcdee
- JakenBakeLive
- Hachubby
Best speedrunner
- Atrioc
- Wirtual
- Smallant
- Simply
Best Super Smash Bros. streamer
- Mango
- HungryBox
- Leffen
- IBDW
Best Minecraft streamer
- TommyInnnit
- Tubbo
- Ranboolive
- Forsen
Best MMORPG streamer
- Rich Campbell
- Asmongold
- Esfand
- ItsWill
Best VALORANT streamer
- Pokimane
- IitzTimmy
- Punz
- QuarterJade
Best philanthropic streamer
- HealthyGamer_GG
- JackSepticeye
- RanbooLive
- DrLupo
Best variety streamer
- Ludwig
- MoistCr1tikal
- DisguisedToast
- Valkyrae
Best streamed event
- The Price is Scuffed – PayMoneyWubby
- Shit Con – NMPlol
- The Jerma985 Dollhouse – Jerma985
- Balloon World Cup – Ibai
Stream game of the year
- VALORANT
- Minecraft
- GTAV
- Apex Legends
Best content organization
- OfflineTV
- 100 Thieves
- OTK
- NRG
League of their own
- Jerma985
- TheShushiDragon
- Kitboga
- Ibai
Rising star award
- PurpleCliffe
- Zoil
- Stanz
- Frogan
Legacy award
- Pokimane
- Summit1G
- Sodapoppin
- Scarra
Gamer of the year
- Tenz
- Aceu
- Shroud
- IitzTimmy
Streamer of the year
- Mizkif
- Sykkuno
- Ludwig
- xQc