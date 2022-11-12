Aceu joins Sentinels as the organization builds its streaming Infinity Gauntlet

Sentinels is bolstering its already stellar, star-packed streaming team with their latest addition in Brandon “aceu” Winn, former Apex Legends and CS:GO pro and all-around excellent FPS player.

Aceu briefly entered streamer free agency this past October, leaving NRG after three-plus years with them. Aceu joined NRG in March 2019 as an Apex pro player, and was a consistent top player over the next year. Beginning in April 2020, he shifted his focus to content creation and streaming.

The human highlight reel is officially a Sentinel@aceu has arrived pic.twitter.com/6J9LxfYWzI — Sentinels (@Sentinels) November 12, 2022

Primarily, he still streams Apex Legends (over 50 percent of his time streamed over the past year according to SullyGnome), but over the past few months he’s consistently been playing more VALORANT and Overwatch 2, among other titles.

Aceu joins a content creator camp at Sentinels that continues to get bigger, uniting with his girlfriend and popular variety streamer 39Daph, who joined Sentinels as their first primary Twitch streamer back in August 2021. Prior to adding aceu, Sentinels also bolstered their stream team with Tarik at the end of August, and briefly brought on shroud for a brief stint during the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier. The org also houses one of the biggest stars in all of VALORANT in Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who re-signed with the team at the end of this year and will compete on their pro roster in the VCT 2023 season.

Sentinels has continued to build a massive brand since breaking into the esports mainstream following Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf’s 2019 Fortnite World Cup victory. Across VALORANT, Fortnite, Halo, and Apex Legends, the organization consistently draws in incredible viewership.