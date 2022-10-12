TenZ is back with Sentinels for VCT 2023 season

Sentinels’ star VALORANT player has re-signed with the North American organization for the upcoming VCT 2023 season, the team announced today.

VALORANT player and streamer Tyson “TenZ” Ngo has re-signed with Sentinels and will play with the team for the inaugural season of the partnership league next year, confirming a report from Dot Esports that the organization intended to retain the player.

The face of VALORANT



A system built around him@TenZOfficial is here to stay pic.twitter.com/6PybnEQmbm — Sentinels (@Sentinels) October 12, 2022

TenZ will remain at the organization despite his future being up in the air over the past few weeks. Sentinels brought in several new coaches, such as Don “SyykoNT” Muir and Adam Kaplan, to build a roster for the upcoming season, with TenZ being discussed as one of the options for the team moving forward at the time of their hire.

Sentinels has signed former XSET players Rory “Dephh” Jackson and superstar Zachary “zekken” Patrone for its VALORANT roster, with the former yet to be announced by the organization.

The team is set to finalize the roster with Brazilian superstars Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Bryan “pancada” Luna, as reported by Dot Esports on Oct. 7.

Sentinels has benched Michael “dapr” Gulino to make way for the signings, with former in-game leader Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan set to become a free agent once his contract expires. Both players are allowed to seek new opportunities.

Sentinels is set to compete in the Americas international league, which will begin next year. Sentinels join a stacked roster in the region including Cloud9, NRG, Evil Geniuses, LOUD, FURIA, and more.