Sentinels dive into content creation by adding Twitch variety streamer 39daph

Sentinels added its first dedicated content creator to the team’s roster today with the signing of variety streamer 39Daph.

In a funny, short video posted to Twitter, the team made the move sound equal parts epic and hilarious by saying that fans rate her “two kekws out of five.”

But the signing represents a move into content creation for Sentinels that most other established teams, like 100 Thieves, Team Envy, and many others, already have deep roots in.

“As our first content creator without a competitive past, daph’s addition marks a new chapter in the organization’s commitment to provide gaming related entertainment to a rapidly growing fandom,” Sentinels chairman Rob Moore said. “We are confident that this will be the first of many new creators to come.”

Sentinels is most well-known for its North American VALORANT roster, but it also has teams in Fortnite, Halo, and Apex Legends.

While Daph is the first person the org has specifically added as a streamer, she’s not the only content creator on the team. Daph joins a Sentinels lineup of streamers that includes two former esports pros in former OWL player Surefour and VALORANT player Sinatraa.

In the past year, Daph’s Twitch channel has averaged nearly 7,000 viewers across 1,799 hours of airtime, according to Twitch stat tracker SullyGnome. That figure puts her among the top 200 most-watched streamers on the platform over that time period with 12.6 million hours watched.