With out-of-bound chests and bodies scattered just outside the fast travel’s reach, a lot remains undiscovered at the start of Stellar Blade.

Fast-traveling appears more limited as Stellar Blade’s setting expands and grows more complex. That original waypoint system that lets you jump from location to location proved useful when hunting documents, encrypted caches, and humans. But that system is altered once you reach Xion. If you want to relearn how to fast travel in Stellar Blade, then here is everything you need to know about this core mechanic.

Stellar Blade: Fast travel guide

There are two ways to fast travel in Stellar Blade. These are the waypoints and region jumping. Stellar Blade offers a unique fast-traveling system with its phone booths at the beginning of the game. But once you unlock the map, the previously helpful waypoints transform into a more limited form. Regions like the Eidos 7 are inaccessible upon entering Xion. Luckily, there is a way to return to this and other regions.

Tip: Fast travel to the Bulletin Board after fulfilling a request to skip travelling and immediately claim your reward.

Waypoint

Always activate every phone booth you pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast-traveling is primarily done through a waypoint system. The waypoints are phonebooths in Stellar Blade that must be activated before you can use them. Most commonly found inside Supply Camps, these need to be activated using a Vitcoin. Waypoints must always be activated, either through a Vitcoin or by repowering the entire region like the Wasteland’s Solar Tower.

Traveling across various waypoints is only available within a single region. Here you can fast travel to all available waypoints, including the region entrance (where you walked in). You must interact (hold R2) on discovered phonebooths to make it a fast travel point, even if you don’t intend to use it at that moment. Waypoints spawn in large Supply Camps, not in standard Camps. To differentiate between the two, Supply Camps always include the Repair Console.

You can use the Supply Camp phonebooth to jump to another Supply Camp or to a solitary phonebooth waypoint. It is vital you explore a region in its entirety and activate all waypoints and Supply Camps to save time and avoid unnecessarily running through explored areas again and again (unless you want to farm enemies for Gold).

Tip: Xion waypoints also connect to Adam’s Tetrapod to quickly and easily reveal to another destination.

Travel to another region

Fast travel to the Safehouse to reexplore another region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it is not made abundantly clear to you, there is a key way to fast travel to and from Stellar Blade regions. Those few hours spent in Eidos 7 weren’t in vain, as revisiting this region at a later date is always possible. The only way to travel to another region is via Adam’s Tetrapod. This aircraft resides inside the Safehouse, between Xion and the Wasteland. Luckily, you can use the Xion waypoint fast travel system to get to this area without having to constantly run back to it in case of an emergency.

The Tetrapod is the only way to get to new Stellar Blade regions. While you often tell Adam that you want to explore a new area by speaking to him at the Safehouse after completing a main story mission, you can also visit Adam anytime you wish to return to a previously explored region. All you need to do is talk to Adam and select “Travel to Another Region.” A list of visited regions will appear with relevant mission icons to dictate where you either need to go (gold icon) or your current location (drop pin).

An opportunity to fill that exploration urge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tetrapod spawns in a specific location in every region. You can only revisit Eidos 7 after completing the Altess Levoire mission. Here, the Tetrapod spawns in front of Quiel and the Altess Levoire’s main entrance inside the Wasteland. It will remain here every time you enter the Wasteland, regardless of how you enter (on foot from Xion or using the Tetrapod to travel).

