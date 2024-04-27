Stellar Blade: Altess Levoire Sector A07 floor tile puzzle solution

In Stellar Blade, Sector A07 is part of Altess Levoire, the underground facility you explore during the story mission of the same name. As soon as you reach Sector A07, you are confronted with a floor tile puzzle, and you have to solve it to progress.

To get to the other side of the chamber, you have to traverse a kind of mini-maze made up of floor tiles each of which bears one of the four iconic PlayStation button symbols: Triangle, Circle, X, and Square. Below you there’s a bottomless void to oblivion, and if you step on the wrong tile, it’s into the void with you. So you have to tread very carefully. Fortunately, there is a pattern here, and if you follow it, you’ll make it across safely. And then you’ll be able to continue the Stellar Blade story and retrieve the second Hyper Cell.

How to solve the Altess Levoire Sector A07 floor tile puzzle

This dash-jump is the trickiest part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the first four tiles, you can only move straight ahead, and the order of the tiles you walk on at the start is the order that you have to repeat all the way across. So, the first four are Triangle, Circle, X, and Square, and you need to continue in that same order. It’s like starting at the top button on your controller and looping clockwise. Here’s a step-by-step walkthrough:

The first Triangle is directly in front of the Square, and the Circle is directly in front of the Triangle. Next, you need an X, so go right. And then the Square is right in front of you.

Turn left and jump across the gap to the Triangle, then turn right and jump across to the Circle. Now you have a choice of two Xs, but you need to jump to the one on the right, which has a Square ahead of it.

Turn left and climb up to the Triangle, then turn right and jump to the Circle. Turn right and get onto the X, then turn left and dash-jump across the wide gap to the Square.

Turn left, drop onto the Triangle, then turn right and jump across to the Circle. Turn left and jump to the X, then jump diagonally to the Square.

You made it! Now breathe (if you even can breathe in that dress.) Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can now proceed along the final walkway, and the laser barrier will deactivate when you step on the Square at the end of the walkway. You have now completed the Altess Levoire Sector A07 floor tile puzzle and can treat yourself to the Security Procedure Guide Data Bank Update, which is on the floor to your right. You’re making good progress, but you still have many hours to go.

