How to get the BAR 99 chest passcode in Stellar Blade

BAR 99 is a ruined building in the Eidos 7 region of Stellar Blade. Inside BAR 99 there’s a locked chest that can only be unlocked using the correct four-digit passcode—but if you’ve looked all over Eidos 7 looking for that code, you’ve been looking in the wrong place.

Recommended Videos

If you’re still playing through the Scavenger Adam mission, then you’re not really supposed to find the BAR 99 passcode yet. There’s a Bulletin Board request mission much later in Stellar Blade where your objective is to come back to Eidos 7 and retrieve the contents of the BAR 99 chest. Although I have, of course, just completed that mission, and can tell you the BAR 99 chest passcode without you having to unlock the Legion’s Secret Stash mission first.

What is the BAR 99 chest code in Stellar Blade?

We can help you skip ahead here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The BAR 99 chest passcode is 1228.

Once you’ve completed Scavenger Adam, defeated Gigas, and left Eidos 7, you arrive at the survivors’ hub town of Xion. There you’ll find a Bulletin Board from which you can accept requests, which are simple side missions. New Bulletin Board missions unlock as you complete existing ones, and as you progress through the main story missions.

The Legion’s Secret Stash Bulletin Board mission doesn’t unlock until after you return the second Hyper Cell to the Presence Chamber during the Light of Hope main story mission. Once you’ve done that, go to the Bulletin Board, and Legion’s Secret Stash will be among a batch of new requests just added. The request briefing says:

“Find and investigate BAR 99 on Silent Street.

The passcode for the secret stash is 1228.”

Now you just need to accept the request mission and get back to Eidos 7.

How to complete the Legion’s Secret Stash Bulletin Board request in Stellar Blade

I’m not sure the Nano Elements are worth the trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve accepted the request, go and speak to Adam, who has parked the Tetrapod at the Xion Safehouse. When he asks where you want to go, “Leave for Matrix 11” will be highlighted, but don’t select that. Instead, select “Travel to another Region” and then select Eidos 7.

You still don’t have a map of Eidos 7, so to find the BAR 99 chest you’ll have to track the mission and use the Drone scan to bring up the objective marker on your compass. You’re pretty much going back through Eidos 7 in a straight line, though. When you reach BAR 99, the enemy waiting to ambush you at the entrance will have respawned, so try to dodge just as you pass through the doorway. Kill that enemy, then go to the BAR 99 chest and enter the code 1228 to get some Nano Elements. Now go back to the Tetrapod and back to Xion, where you can complete the request at the Bulletin Board.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more