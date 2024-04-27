Stellar Blade: Solar Tower chest puzzle solution

In Stellar Blade, the Solar Tower is an important facility on the west side of the Wasteland map. If you scan the area around the Solar Tower, you’ll notice that there’s a chest on top of two shipping containers northwest of the tower itself. Unlocking it is a puzzle.
To get your hands on the prized item hidden inside the Solar Tower chest, you have to do two things. You have to unlock the chest, and you have to get up on top of those shipping containers. You might think that you’d need to get up there first and then worry about unlocking it, but the unlocking part actually starts first. You see, unlike, say, the BAR 99 chest, this Stellar Blade chest isn’t opened using a passcode. Instead, it has a complex digital remote locking system.
How to unlock the Solar Tower chest in Stellar Blade
To unlock the Solar Tower chest, you have to find and operate each of the four Tetrastar consoles in the area to the north of the Solar Tower. The first three have large aerials towering over them, and the last one is actually up on top of the shipping containers directly in front of the chest itself. The easiest way to find them is to use the map above.
The first Tetrastar console is west of the chest itself. It’s guarded by a Hedgeboar that doesn’t move, so it is easy to insta-kill with an ambush attack.
Continue counterclockwise around the edge of this area, and you’ll soon come to the second Tetrastar console. This one is guarded by a patrolling Hedgeboar, but its route is very simple, so it’s also easy to ambush.
The next Tetrastar console is directly north of the Solar Tower. It’s guarded by another patrolling Hedgeboar, but this one is also an easy ambush kill.
How to get to the Solar Tower chest in Stellar Blade
Close to the third console, there’s a big yellow movable block. Grab it and push or pull it all the way over to the northern end of the two shipping containers. Climb up onto the block, and then double-jump to get up onto the containers. Operate the fourth and final Tetrastar console, and the chest will turn green and unlock. Open it to discover that there’s nothing inside except a single can of Potential Tempest soda.
Look, I understand that soda cans are really valuable in Stellar Blade, but putting it inside that great big chest just seems a bit wasteful. Never mind, the main thing is that you enjoyed the satisfaction of completing a puzzle, right?