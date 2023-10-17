This Starfield mechanic is so good, a modder added it to Skyrim

Bethesda’s development of Starfield took a lot of inspiration from previous titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4 but one modder has now turned the cycle full circle.

Impressed by one feature so much, a modder decided to take a trip back in the Bethesdaverse to revisit Skyrim and add one of Starfield’s often overlooked features into the game.

Like Starfield, there are plenty of companions you can meet along the way in Skyrim but keeping them alive and kicking can be a more troublesome task—which certainly isn’t ideal in a land full of fire-breathing dragons and giants who will happily kick your head in.

In Starfield, however, there’s a handy feature that allows you to quickly use a health item to heal a companion who has found themselves in the wars—and the modder has now taken that feature back to Skyrim.

Healing companions like Sarah Morgan is invaluable in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply called “Press E to heal followers”, the mod was created by JaySerpa and does what it says on the tin. If you have a downed companion, and you have a healing potion with you, they will attempt to stand up and continue fighting.

Impressively, the mod also comes with custom dialogue to react to the situation, where they will thank you or comment on what is happening, providing more immersion into the game itself.

JaySerpa’s inspiration for the mod came when he was playing Starfield and Sarah Morgan kept attacking every species on the planet, leading to unnecessary fights and a lot of pain, before then sparking the idea for the healing feature to be added to Skyrim.

Having recently had an alien killing spree myself while farming XP, which resulted in Sarah taking some hits from hostile creatures, I can certainly vouch for how important the healing feature is.

Hopefully, it’s something Bethesda sticks with moving forward and provides the same feature in The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5.

