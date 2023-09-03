The Wolf star system in Starfield – location, planets, and The Den

The Wolf star system is of interest to Starfield players for one main reason: selling contraband. If you happen to have something in your possession that might get you in a lot of trouble, you’ll want to go there. Just make sure you know what you are getting into if you plan on dealing in this illegal trade.

Where to find Wolf star system

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wolf star system is very close to where you begin the game and is just one jump to the northeast of Alpha Centauri on the star map. It is surrounded by Sol, Bernard’s Star, and Narion, so it can be considered part of the central area of the map. Because it is so close to where you start, you’ll have no problem reaching here with the Frontier, your starting ship.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two planets in the Wolf system: Etherea and Cythonia. Etherea cannot be landed on, but it does have a moon called Pontem that can be and will yield plenty of resources. Pontem has deposits of Mercury and Silver, along with Water and Lead. There is also the wreckage of a massive ship in orbit around Etherea, but it’s not overly interesting.

Cythonia can be landed on and has deposits of Beryllium, Helium-3, and Aluminum. You can also find The Den at Cythonia.

The Den, explained

The Den is an old space station that almost certainly would no longer exist if it didn’t provide a very important service. The Den is where people can bring contraband for sale, and because of that, the various government bodies who need to pretend that they are concerned about smuggling can still take advantage of all manner of black market goods.

To sell your contraband, visit the small Trade Authority booth on the left, not the terminal on the right. The terminal will just allow you to see normal items, not your contraband. Most importantly, there are no scans as you enter this system, which implies the tacit acceptance by local authorities that this service needs to exist.

Remember, for this place to work as a way for you to sell contraband, you need to have the grav drive capacity to reach it, no matter where you are. If you need to drop into a surrounding system, you will get scanned. As such, consider looking into ways to hide your contraband. This can be done via shielded cargo capacity that you can buy for your ship.

About the author