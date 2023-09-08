Starfield The Lodge location guide

The Lodge is somewhere all Starfield players will get familiar with. This location has plenty to offer for everyone whether you’re gunning through the story or someone that’s taking their time crafting the best gear and learning skills.

I know I first got familiar with the Lodge when looking for somewhere to upgrade my weapons and fortunately, it had exactly what I needed.

No matter what you’re after, if you’ve somehow forgotten where it is, you’ll want to familiarise yourself with the Lodge.

How to reach The Lodge in Starfield

Starfield character at The Lodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s get real, there’s no way you haven’t visited the Lodge yet in Starfield. But if you’ve forgotten how to get there we’ve got you covered, but buckle up, it doesn’t get simpler than this.

Head to your map screen .

. Choose the Alpha Centauri System .

. Select the planet Jemison .

. Now choose the landing zone for The Lodge .

. Once you land, walk directly forward and through the doors. That’s it, you’re at the Lodge.

Let’s make it even easier for you. Below you’ll find a simple guide so which you can follow and get to the Lodge in no time.

How to reach The Lodge in Starfield. Video by Dot Esports

What facilities are at The Lodge in Starfield?

The Lodge is one of the most complete places in Starfield to visit if you’re looking to upgrade gear, cook, or complete some research. Down in the basement of this location, you’ll find all of these facilities.

Weapon Workbench

Spacesuit Workbench

Industrial Workbench

Research Lab

Pharmaceutical Lab

Cooking Station

Constellation Mission Board

There are many reasons to visit the Lodge and that’s what makes it one of the most visited locations in Starfield. That, and its importance in the story.

What missions are at The Lodge in Starfield

As the Constellation headquarters, the Lodge is probably Starfield’s most significant location for story progression. This is where you’ll get your first major missions, report back to after Artifact discoveries, and even finish your time with Starfield. As you’d expect, that means a lot of missions are centered around this location.

Some you can start off at The Lodge include:

If you want to get more quests why you’re here then you should absolutely check out the Mission Board in the basement.

