Starfield Swimsuit: How to dress your companions in a bikini

There are hundreds of apparel options you and your companions have access to in Starfield. From full-on military gear to resort wear, you can don any style you want in the Settled Systems, including a swimsuit option.

The swimsuit is either a bikini or swim shorts depending on if you equip the apparel on a male or female character. There is one main spot where you can find the swimsuit, which is a nice fluorescent leaf suit with gold trimmings.

How to find the Swimsuit in Starfield

To find the swimsuit, you need to travel the Porrima system, which is located east of Alpha Centauri and southeast of Cheyenne in the galaxy map. Specifically, you want to land on the Porimma II planet in the city of Paradiso.

Paradiso is basically one massive resort, complete with a luxury hotel, beaches, and plenty of resort goers. When you land in Paradiso, follow these steps to track down the swimsuit:

From the landing bay, head down the ramp and follow the path that leads to the Paradiso hotel .

. Keep going past the hotel on your right and make your way down some stairs to the beach area.

on your right and make your way down some stairs to the beach area. On your left, there will be a circular white hab with a door open.

The hab you need to enter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the hab and then immediately turn to the right . Here, there will be two white lockers , and the left one has a swimsuit you can grab sitting on a shelf.

. Here, there will be , and the you can grab sitting on a shelf. This will require thievery , though, so make sure you’re crouching and that no one is around to see you.

, though, so make sure you’re crouching and that no one is around to see you. You can also enter the hab that is a little further away from the one you’re in and find another swimsuit in the righthand locker.

The locker with the swimsuit in it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve followed those steps, you will have two stolen swimsuits in the Apparel category of your inventory.

How to dress your companions in a bikini

Andreja in her bikini. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a companion wear the swimsuit, all you have to do is interact with them and select the “Trade Gear” dialogue option. This will bring up your companion’s inventory first, so navigate to your personal inventory and open the Apparel category.

Here, click on the swimsuit to transfer it to your companion’s inventory. Then, scroll back to your companion’s inventory, go to the Apparel category, and press the “Equip” button to make your companion wear the swimsuit. You can see what button you need to press to equip the apparel by looking at the bottom of your screen when hovering over the apparel item.

How my character looks in the swimsuit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve done all that, exit the inventory and your character should be wearing the swimsuit. If your companion is Andreja or Sarah, for example, they will be wearing a bikini while someone like Sam Coe will be in swim shorts.

If you ever want to get your companion out of the swimsuit, follow the same process but unequip the swimsuit from their inventory and put them in another piece of apparel.

