Starfield: Should you attack or persuade Brogan – One Small Step Mission

During the One Small Steep mission in Starfield, you will end up exploring an abandoned outpost on Kreet, where you will run into a lot of pirates. Eventually, you will find the leader, Brogan, up on the roof of the building with some of his cronies. While talking to him, you will have a few options, such as whether to persuade him or attack him.

Should you attack or persuade Brogan?

Successfully persuading Brogan that you have nothing on the ship will allow you to leave peacefully. Attack Brogan will start a tough fight against him and his pirate friends but can get you some new loot. What you choose to do is up to you, but it will largely depend on how much you want another fight, what kind of state you are in after making your way through the building, and how much ammo you have. Also, keep in mind that, ultimately, nothing you get from Brogan is all that valuable in the long term, and there is always the chance that you don’t get anything. This is good practice, as persuading people is pretty important at different points in Starfield.

How to persuade Brogan to let you go without a fight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To persuade another character in the game, you need to pick from a range of dialogue options. Each option has a difficulty and a points reward based on that difficulty. If you are successful with the comment, you will then get that points value, and once you get enough points, the character will be persuaded. Being successful on the final dialogue option will always persuade the target.

Brogan is convinced that the Frontier has a lot of very expensive loot in the hold. The first option I picked was, “Hey if you want to trade ships, that sounds good to me.” This seemed to catch him by surprise, as he didn’t expect me to give up the ship so easily and also gave me three of the points I needed to persuade him. After that, I told him that Constellation was just an explorers group, and that was it. He had been convinced that I didn’t have much to offer and that his group should stop attacking me in space.

After that, all you need to do is head back to your ship, and you can happily leave the planet.

What do you get if you attack Brogan?

Attacking Brogan means you need to fight him and a group of pirates. Brogan has a shield that recharges very fast, but if your robot friend is with you, they will rip it apart pretty quickly with their energy weapons. Brogan can also attempt to run when his shields and health get low, and this gives you two problems. First, chasing him costs oxygen and builds up CO2, and neither of them is a good thing this early in the game. You also run the risk of shooting the tank on his back, causing it to explore and destroy any loot you might get.

When you do kill him, you will get a Modified Maelstrom, Anti-Ballistic Star Roamer Spacesuit (Rare), a blue UC Leather Jumpsuit, and some ammo. As I said earlier, there is nothing too amazing that you can’t happily live without.

