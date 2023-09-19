Starfield player spends over 100 hours crafting most impressive Outpost ever

Starfield’s Outpost system has been one of the biggest selling points for the long-awaited Bethesda game, however, on release, a lot of players felt it was unnecessary, or simply too daunting to master. Well, one player decided to sink over 100 hours into this system and what they produced is simply magical.

Redditer Hackoox shared their brand new Outpost factory that has it all on Sep. 18. In fact, this doesn’t look like any outpost you’ve seen; it looks like something the developers built into the game themselves. It’s that incredible.

As you’d expect after seeing this beautiful structure, many Starfield players were looking for answers as to how it was possible to make something this clean; notably, because Starfield makes it incredibly difficult to build a solid foundation for any Outpost.

Sharing their secrets, Hackoox revealed that to make a floor so smooth it required more than 3,000 floor mats placed on top of each other. With all of these materials, it was finally enough to level out the planet’s uneven terrain.

Of course, fans began to question if mods were used for this Goliath build and, according to the creator, the only thing that was active was activating the unlimited build limit. This means that while something like this is possible on a smaller scale without any changes, that build limit will need to be lifted before something like this can be imitated.

Now we don’t expect every player to sink the hours into Starfield that would allow you to build something like this, but hopefully seeing it done provides some confidence that the Outpost system is capable of producing gems with a lot of effort.

Starfield is available now on both PC and Xbox and it’s even included in Game Pass if you’re looking to jump in and start building today.

