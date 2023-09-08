Starfield player finds out about photo mode loading screens the hard way

A gamer recently learned a harsh lesson about one of Starfield’s coolest features in an unfortunate event that may have jeopardized their relationship with their significant other.

A Reddit user named Recent-Requirement71 posted about the incident on the Starfield subreddit yesterday, explaining how they discovered that the game takes images captured in photo mode and adds them as loading screens.

Unfortunately for this player, the image in question shows their character caught in a precarious situation. Somehow, companion Sarah Morgan ended up on the ground, bent over on all fours. And this player seized the chance for a photo op.

The main problem here, though (of which there may actually be several), is that the photo mode ratted the player out as they attempted to show their girlfriend something they’d done in-game.

“I was trying to show my girlfriend my beach outpost and this freaking random picture I took was used as a loading screen,” the Redditor said. “I didn’t know it does that.”

Well, now you know. And this is a harsh lesson for the player that if you’re going to engage in questionable behavior, please make sure to not document it. But if you do, it will at least end up making for a great Reddit thread.

The replies to the post were filled with funny jokes as players made light of the situation, referencing the game’s persuasion system to try and talk their way out of it, or even attempting to bribe her with credits.

The Redditor did not post a follow-up, so it’s unclear how the relationship is going after this Starfield butt controversy. Let’s hope that they learned their lesson this time, or at least have a separate hard drive for these sorts of shenanigans in the future.

