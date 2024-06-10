Starfield paid mods: How to get Creation Credits

After a long wait, Creations are now available in Starfield for Xbox Series X|S and PC, opening the door to several new experiences—but not everything available is free, and some come with a price.

Creation Credits are a Premium currency added to Starfield following the release of Creations in the game, and it works similarly to other Bethesda titles like Fallout 4 and Skyrim. It can be a tad confusing for those new to modding, however.

If you’ve spotted something you’d love to add to your save file in Starfield but have got stuck on how exactly you access these Premium Mods, we’ve got everything you need to know.

How to get Starfield Creation Credits

Plenty to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to purchase Starfield Creation Credits is directly in-game via the Creations menu by following these steps.

Open the Creations menu from the start page.

Hit X on controller or R on keyboard.

Select the option you want to purchase.

Complete your purchase.

Alternatively, open the Xbox app or Steam homepage and search for Starfield. Creation Credits will show as an optional purchase, and you can purchase Creation Credits in this approach without loading into Starfield.

How much are Starfield Creation Credits?

Starfield Creation Credits can only be bought in select amounts via bundles, making it impossible to purchase just 100. Instead, the minimum you can buy at once is 500, and the maximum is 5,500. The full price list is in the table below.

Amount Price 500 Creation Credits $4.99 1,000 Creation Credits $9.99 2,700 Creation Credits $24.99 5,500 Creation Credits $49.99

