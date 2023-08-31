Starfield: How to hide your helmet and spacesuit in Settlements

We all love being protected from the cold vacuum of space, but that is little reason to walk around Starfield’s many settlements while looking like a doofus. Are you looking to hide your space drip when not actually in space? I’ve got you covered.

How to hide your helmet and spacesuit in Starfield

Hiding your spacesuit is actually quite easy and can be done from the Spacesuits section of your inventory. You will just need to have some apparel that you can wear.

Open your Inventory and select apparel, then choose what you wish to wear beneath your spacesuit.

Now, go to the Spacesuits tab.

At the bottom of the screen, you will see a prompted button to “Hide Spacesuit in Settlements.”

Click this and you are good to go.

Where to get apparel in Starfield

You can get apparel almost anywhere in Starfield. While looting enemies, you will come across all manner of clothing in the game. You will also find specific pieces of apparel at different outposts within the game. Interested in some miner chic? Then head for a mining planet and see what you can find. There is also all manner of fancier clothing you can find in the game, including some pretty hilarious costumes if you can track them down.

It should also be noted that apparel will come with its own stats that will provide a degree of protection to you while wearing it. There are also missions and short sections of the game that might require you to wear very specific clothing. This will be provided by an NPC and will be marked by an exclamation point symbol on the item in your inventory.

It is also worth pointing out that companions largely live life by their own rules. They can be a little buggy with regard to clothing, but it’s not game-breaking. From time to time, they may appear on a planet’s surface without their suit. This can tend to happen after you go through an airlock but don’t worry, they won’t die.

