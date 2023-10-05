Michelle Yeoh, The Rock, Emily Blunt: Starfield fans agree on perfect cast for movie

Plenty of video games have been adapted into movies, but if we’re being honest, few were actually good. Starfield fans think the biggest issue is the cast, and they have made their list of actors that would be a great fit if Bethesda’s space behemoth ever hit the silver screen.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 4, Starfield fans comprised a list of their actor suggestions with arguments on why they would be an excellent fit for a role.

A plethora of movies set in space have that sci-fi genre on lock, especially the likes of Star Wars, The Martian, and Interstellar. You would need a great cast that guarantees Oscar-worthy performances to beat these or at least match them.

The first fan draftee for the movie is Michelle Yeoh. The Everything, Everywhere, All at Once star, who earned an Oscar for her memorable performance, is cast as Lin in the film. She would perfectly portray the brave and capable leader of Argos Extractors Mining Outpost on Vectera. She was a great companion in-game and would be a great one on-screen.

Emily Blunt is the fan pick to portray Sarah Morgan. With her great performances recently, especially in Oppenheimer, she would be a worthy fit for the role of leader of the Constellation. With many physical similarities to Sarah Morgan and her ability to portray strong female characters, Blunt would ace this role.

Fans agree that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would be a perfect cast for Cora Coe if it were a comedy movie. Many of us would watch this movie for him alone, so why not?

Another pick that would be a perfect cast based on the physical similarity alone would be Timothy Olyphant as Sam Coe. Olyphant would be a fit cast to portray one of the Former rangers and the prominent member of Constellation Sam Coe.

We can only speculate whether this Starfield movie would succeed, but we know one thing: many people would pay to see it. And with a cast like this, who wouldn’t?

