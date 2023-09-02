How to use the weapon workbench in Starfield

Starfield is a game that offers the player all kinds of customization options. From the very beginning, you’re given a chance to customize your character’s look, name, and unique traits that will impact gameplay.

The ability to tailor things uniquely to you doesn’t stop there though. With the help of a tool called the Weapon Workbench, you can make the tools you bring onto the battlefield perfect for whatever needs and desires you may have.

Of course, when you first encounter one of these workbenches you might be a little overwhelmed with everything available to do. I know it took me a second to get my bearings around everything, but overall customizing your weapon is a simple process.

How to use Starfield’s Weapon Workbench

Here is how to modify your weapons in Starfield. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Weapon Workbench in Starfield is your go-to place for all upgrading needs. If you’ve collected an arsenal of guns that you’re hoping to keep instead of selling off for credits, this is where you’ll turn those regular guns into something special.

The workbench allows you to take any weapon and add mods. Depending on the weapon there will be different mods that can be added and many require you to craft items. Fortunately, there’s an easy and intuitive way to add these mods and customize your weapon.

Open up the workbench .

. Choose the weapon you’re looking to customize.

you’re looking to customize. Select the portion of that weapon you want to change. For example, this may be the optic, barrel, muzzle, or something else depending on what class it falls into.

you want to change. For example, this may be the optic, barrel, muzzle, or something else depending on what class it falls into. By choosing this you will be shown a list of the possible mods that can be made. On the right side of this screen, it will show you the required materials to craft the upgrade.

that can be made. On the right side of this screen, it will show you the required materials to craft the upgrade. Sometimes it requires more than just raw materials. You may need specific research to complete the crafting process.

to complete the crafting process. If you have the materials and research, you can craft and attach your new mod.

Related Where and how to get more ammunition in Starfield

It’s that simple! Now your weapon is all geared up and ready to enter combat with some fresh upgrades. To sweeten the deal further, by simply upgrading your weapons on a Weapon Workbench you’ll be increasing your Engineering skill which will pay off big time in the long run.

About the author