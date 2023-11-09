How to sign up for the Starfield Steam beta

Starfield players on Steam have been provided with a new way to play the game with the ability to try out updates before they are pushed out live to all players.

The 1.8.83 update to Starfield will add support for Nvidia DLSS for players on PC and the ability to eat or drink consumable items directly from the environment, along with several fixes and improvements.

However, you now don’t need to wait until the update is pushed live across PC and Xbox, as you can try the latest build for yourself by signing up for the Starfield Steam beta.

How to join the Starfield Steam beta

Godspeed explorers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Starfield Steam beta can be downloaded directly from Steam on your PC by following these simple steps:

Open your Steam library Navigate to Starfield and right-click on the game Select “Properties” from the menu that appears. In the pop-up window, select “Betas” In the opt-in menu, select “[beta]” Wait for the app to download the new build and launch

It’s worth noting that the Starfield Steam beta will exist as a separate entity from the main game itself and, while you are able to continue with your latest save, saves created in the beta cannot be continued in the non-beta version of Starfield until the latest update is pushed out.

For those who do participate in the beta, feedback to the developer can be provided on Starfield‘s official Discord server.