Starfield sends players on an expedition through vast galaxies, navigating rough terrain, and motion sickness to match. After hours of exploring, and traveling through the stars, motion sickness can be your worst enemy, but how do you reduce it?

As you fly from planet to planet, you can interact with the other flying vessels roaming space alongside you. Whether it’s a pleasant encounter or not is entirely up to how you’re feeling in the moment, or the spacecraft you spot.

This is where a long space battle ensues, making your mind explode, your eyes water, and your stomach turn. Surely we have a fix for this?

How to reduce motion sickness in Starfield?

For some unexplained reason, Bethesda hasn’t introduced any feature that really helps with this issue. Unfortunately, this isn’t the type of thing you can simply grin and bear.

There is one way to fix the issue slightly, but only for PC users. Downloading FOV mods might be your best solution as there aren’t any other settings or features available to help reduce motion sickness.

Downloading FOV mods like the ones from NexusMods is your only option to reduce motion sickness, that is until Bethesda fixes the issue.

Xbox gamers are in for a rough ride, however. Unless you have some sort of medication dedicated to sea or motion sickness, there is no real fix for motion sickness in Starfield’s settings.

Since there are hours upon hours of flying, exploring, and dogfighting in Starfield, this feels like a weird thing to not address in the settings one way or another. We’ll just have to wait until Bethesda updates Starfield to feature a setting that can compensate for the illness-providing, joyride that the game presents.

Let’s just hope that it comes sooner rather than later.

