How to get Molecular Sieves in Starfield

Molecular Sieves are one of the more unique manufactured resources in Starfield. Their rarity makes them a prized possession, especially since they’re needed to craft certain items.

You won’t find these sieves by mining planets or studying organic life. Your best bet is to buy them from vendors. But since there are so many to choose from on all of the accessible planets, the challenge lies in knowing which ones stock them.

Where to find Molecular Sieves in Starfield

Head to Sieghart’s Outfitters, nestled in the bustling city of Neon on Volii Alpha, part of the Volii System. This shop is renowned for its steady supply of these coveted items, all reasonably priced at 91 credits each.

On any given day, they usually have between 10 to 15 units available.

However, if you find the shelves lacking on your visit, don’t be too quick to leave. A handy tip: take a short break at a nearby resting place, such as a bed or bench. Allow a day to pass. When you come back, chances are the Molecular Sieves will be in stock.

Molecular Sieves don’t cost a fortune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve tried that and still can’t find Molecular Sieves, a number of other shops sell it, including Outland in the Commercial District of New Atlantis on Jemison and Shepherd’s on Akila in the Cheyenne system. The price and amount of stock is similar to Sieghart’s Outfitters.

When visiting these vendors, consider stocking up on other scarce manufactured resources such as Drilling Rigs, Isotopic Coolant, and Positron Batteries. Being prepared can save you the hassle later on.

After all, it’s frustrating to Grav Jump across multiple systems just to retrieve an item. Spending a few extra credits now can save you time and inconvenience in the future.

