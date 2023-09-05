Starfield: How to fix ‘suit protection depleted’

In Starfield, your space suit is more than just an outfit—it’s your ultimate shield. It defends you from a range of threats, from all sorts of weapons to the harshest of environmental conditions.

Whether it’s intense heat, biting cold, harmful radiation, or dangerous contaminants, your suit has got you covered. It’s your key to survival in the vast expanse of space.

But at some point throughout your Starfield adventures, you might have seen a fairly concerning message saying, ‘Suit protection depleted.’ While it can be alarming, there’s no need for concern. Rest assured, there’s an easy fix.

What does ‘suit protection depleted’ mean in Starfield?

Suit protection depleted means your spacesuit’s protective system has been exhausted from battling harsh external conditions. This leaves you vulnerable to damage and adverse effects.

Extreme heat and scalding rain can cause burns and lung injuries. Extreme cold, on the other hand, can cause frostbite. It all depends on the external conditions.

How to fix ‘suit protection depleted’ in Starfield

To fix your spacesuit’s protective system in Starfield, all you need to do is return to a safe, secure, and oxygenated area, like your own space spaceship or some kind of man-made building, for a short while.

After spending a bit of time in there, your spacesuit’s protective system will replenish, and you’ll be able to return to the external environment unscathed until it runs out again.

Video by Dot Esports

If you’ve picked up some negative status effects along the way, you’ll need to take a specific Aid item to remove it. Heal Gel and Heal Paste are excellent for healing things like burns and frostbite.

Related: How to get Antimicrobials in Starfield

You can also improve your spacesuit’s protective system by adding mods like Galvanized to increase corrosive resistance by 25 percent or Liquid Cooled to increase thermal protection by 25 percent.

About the author