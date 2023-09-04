How to get Antimicrobials in Starfield

You'll want to stock up on this item where you can.

Antimicrobials come in handy if you’re looking to craft your own heals in Starfield. Despite being an “uncommon organic resource,” according to the item’s in-game description, it’s a relatively simple crafting material to find—if you know where to look, that is.

Here’s how you can quickly find Antimicrobials in Starfield.

Where to buy Antimicrobials in Starfield

The fastest way to get Antimicrobials in Starfield is to purchase them from vendors. You can find this item in several stores around the game’s open world, but the first place you’ll likely come across it is at Jemison Market in New Atlantis’s spaceport.

To get to Jemison Market, fast travel to your ship and go straight. Take a slight left up the ramp, and if you continue forward, you’ll eventually see the store’s bright neon logo. Speak to the salesperson at the store’s counter, and you’ll be able to purchase Antimicrobials for 13 credits each.

Jemison Mercantile is the go-to store in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jemison Market is easily one of my favorite stores in all of Starfield. I must be the store’s No. 1 shopper by this point; I have spent thousands of credits at Jemison Market purchasing other resources like Chlorosilanes and Helium-3 because it’s one of the most accessible vendors in the game for any aspiring inventors like me.

While purchasing Antimicrobials is the quickest way of obtaining the resource, you can also find Antimicrobials randomly scattered across the universe in containers. I wouldn’t recommend relying on this method, however—unless you want to spend hours testing your luck.

What are Antimicrobials used for in Starfield?

Antimicrobials are used in certain pharmacology research, like the Medical Treatment 1 and 2. Once you’ve researched the former, you’ll be able to create Antibiotic Paste and Infused Bandages at a Pharmaceutical Lab.

Antimicrobials are required for certain research projects. Screenshot by Dot Esports Before you can craft certain healing items, you’ll need to acquire Antimicrobials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll also need Antimicrobials in the construction of certain healing items at a Pharmaceutical Lab, like Penicillin X and Antibiotics. Both of these consumables will come in handy at some point in your travels among the stars, so you’ll definitely want to stock up on Antimicrobials to craft heals instead of relying on vendors or doctors.

