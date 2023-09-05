Isotopic Coolant is one of the resources you’ll be able to gather as you hop from terrain to terrain. As players navigate each treacherous planet, you’ll encounter cities, groups, and outlaws looking for help or vying for all your possessions.

The sheer amount of resources in Starfield is mindboggling. I’ve been picking up literally everything throughout my travels, as you can store these items away easily via the storage in your home or ship, or one of your companion’s backpacks.

This is how I originally found Istopic Coolant. Sifting through each and every nook and cranny, and chatting with each person on every planet—and that’s how you’ll find it too.

How to get Istopic Coolant in Starfield

Head to Mars for the UC Exchange. Screenshot by Dot Esports The door on the right is the UC Exchange. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those who’ve spent what feels like years searching for Istopic Coolant, look no further. And by that I mean, you’ll have to look just a little further.

You’re likely to find Istopic Coolant at one of the various vendors sitting inside any shop. I found Istopic Coolant easiest to purchase at the UC Exchange in Cydonia. If you’re willing to fork out some cash, this is your best bet.

To get to the UC Exchange in Cydonia, head to the Sol system. Inside this collection of planets and moons, you’ll find Mars.

Fly to Cydonia on Mars and head beyond the ramp as you get off your ship. Go past the “Days without an Incident sign” and go left. Once you’re there push past the tunnel, and go into the Central Hub.

Related This space survival game is riding the Starfield wave with huge influx of players

Once you’ve passed the Reliant Medical shop door, you’ll see the UC Exchange on the right side. Go inside and talk to the vendor and you’ll be able to purchase some Istopic Coolant for a few credits. It’s a relatively reliable place to purchase key Starfield resources, and I’ve been able to buy Istopic Coolant often here.

About the author