Positron Batteries can be difficult to find in Starfield, but there are spots I found that stocked them consistently. The last thing you want to do is roam around with no reward, so I’ve tracked down the perfect spot to get Positron Batteries if you’re stuck.

I have been trekking through the various planets and exploring the dark abandoned regions containing pirates and murderous robots. However, if you’re in a rush and your inventory is beyond full, you’ve come to the right place.

There are more resources in Starfield than any of us can count, and it helps when someone gets to the point and shows you where it is. Prepare to be a bit light on credits, this might cost you a pretty penny or two.

How to get Positron Batteries in Starfield

Head to Mars for the UC Exchange. Screenshot by Dot Esports The door on the right is the UC Exchange. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately, you can find Positron Batteries easily at the UC Exchange on Mars. To get to Mars, head to the Sol planet cluster, and go to Cydonia.

Once you’ve landed on the red, dusty, mining colony, head down the walkway as you hop off the ship. Then go left, away from all the mining areas, and into the tunnel. Continue through the tunnel until you reach the door, and go through the plastic, vertical blinds and let them flap in the wind behind you.

Keep going straight beyond the “Days without an Incident” sign above you and look to the doors on the left-hand side as you move forward. The last door on the left side will be the UC Exchange before you reach the mining areas.

Then, chat to the vendor. For those wondering, the Positron Batteries cost me 135 credits. If you’ve got some cash to spare, definitely purchase them here.

