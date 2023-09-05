How to get Drilling Rigs in Starfield

They're hard to find if you don't know where to go.

Starfield has all sorts of different resources available. Some are natural, like plants or minerals, while others are made by people. Drilling Rigs are an example of a man-made item. They are super important because you need them to make certain things at the Industrial Workbench. But, even though they’re made by people, they’re not easy to find.

I’ve played Starfield for a while, and finding Drilling Rigs has been tricky. But I did find a way. There’s one method I discovered that works really well. The good news is you can use this method pretty early in the game.

And the best part? You can use it over and over again.

Where to find Drilling Rigs in Starfield

The primary source for these rigs is from vendors, and one vendor, in particular, stands out.

Dietrich Sieghart, the proprietor of Sieghart’s Outfitters, is your go-to person. Conveniently located in Neon on the planet Volii Alpha within the Volii System, this vendor offers Drilling Rigs for purchase. The price is set at 143 credits per unit, and on a typical day, Dietrich has a stock ranging from 10 to 20 units. This makes it a reliable spot for players in need of these rigs.

However, there might be times when Dietrich runs out of stock. This could be because you have bought them all already, or they might not be listed for some reason. But don’t fret. There’s a simple solution.

Find a place to rest, like a nearby bed or bench, and let 24-hour hours pass. Return to Sieghart’s Outfitters after this period and you’ll find the stocklist is replenished.

Drilling Rigs are well-priced at Sieghart’s Outfitters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cornelius Townard, who runs the Outland shop in the Commercial District of New Atlantis on Jemison, is also a good option. I’ve found Drillings Rigs in stock there quite a few times, along with other rare resources like Zero-G Gimbal.

You can also try Shepherd’s in Akila in the Cheyenne System, which you’ll stumble across while doing the main questline.

Drillings Rigs can also be found scattered around various buildings and facilities throughout Starfield’s vast and expansive universe, but why rely on luck when you can buy them on tap?

