How to get Zero-G Gimbal in Starfield

In Starfield, you’ll need to collect various types of industrial and manufactured resources that are essential for crafting. Zero-G Gimbal is one of these rare resources, and you’ll need it to improve spacesuits and packs with different modifications. Naturally, you need to know where to find this material and how to use it.

Where to buy Zero-G Gimbal in Stafield

Visit the Outland Shop in the Commercial District. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Buy the Zero-G Gimbal for 93 credits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zero-G Gimbal can be bought from various vendors in Starfield. I stumbled upon this rare material while buying resources from the Outland shop run by Cornelius Townard in the Commercial District in New Atlantis (planet Jemison). This NPC sells various rare manufactured materials like Comm Relays, Drilling Rigs, Polytextiles, and more.

To access the wares, interact with Cornelius, scroll down to the Resources tab, and purchase the Zero-G Gimbal. You’ll need around 93 Credits to purchase this rare material. Alternatively, having the Commerce skill unlocked allows you to purchase items at a 10 percent discount.

Here are some of the other shops I found where you can purchase Zero-G Gimbal in Starfield:

Deitrich Sieghart sells various rare resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sieghart’s Outfitters (located in Neon on planet Volii Alpha ) Speak to Deitrich Sieghart at this Shop to buy Zero-G Gimbal

(located in on ) UC Exchange (located in Cydonia – Central Hub on planet Mars ) Speak to Denis Averin at UC Exchange in Cydonia to purchase a Zero-G Gimbal

(located in on planet ) Apex Electronics (located in The Well on New Atlantis on planet Jemison ) Interact with Henrik Zuran to access his shop and purchase a Zero-G Gimbal

(located in on on planet )

How to use Zero-G Gimbal in Starfield

Upgrade your boosterpacks at Spacesuit Workstations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While experimenting with different modifications, I found Zero-G Gimbal is required to improve packs. Players looking to improve and upgrade their Boostpakcs will require this rare resource. To do so, visit any of the Spacesuit Workbenches around the galaxy.

I have one of these workbenches installed on my ship, allowing me to easily make modifications without having to search. There’s a Spacesuit Workbench available for use at the underground section of The Lodge, you can also visit this location to upgrade them. Here are some of the upgrades where you’ll require the Zero-G Gimbal:

Balance Boosterpack Monopropellant Microsecond Regulator Zero-G Gimbal Zero Wire

Power Boosterpack Beryllium Tau Grade Rheostat Monopropellant Zero-G Gimbal

Skip Capacity Boosterpack Zero-G Gimbal Monopropellant Zero-G Gimbal



