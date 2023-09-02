Fiber is a resource in Starfield that is absolutely imperative to use during your playthrough of the game. It’s used to craft a lot of different items so ensuring that you have some is a must.

Resources in Starfield can be tricky to find, but fortunately, Fiber is one of the easier ones. This being the case, if you don’t know where you’re looking you could still get stuck searching for hours. To save you some time and mental energy, here’s all you need to know about where Fiber can be found in Starfield.

Here’s how to get Fiber in Starfield

Here’s where you can find Fiber in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re searching for Fiber in Starfield then you’re in luck. The stuff can be found in a lot of different places and takes little to no effort to collect.

Simply head to a planet that has plant life. Fiber can be acquired by harvesting different plants. One of the first and most common that will reward you with Fiber is Boreas Root. All you need to do to complete the harvesting process is walk up to a plant and press the interact button which for most players will be A or Spacebar.

You should see the resource Fiber acquired and now available in your inventory. If you don’t you may need to continue collecting plants until you eventually do; however, it is a very common reward for harvesting plants, so it shouldn’t take you too long to find.

Related How to get Water in Starfield

If you’re desperate to get your hands on Fiber and don’t have the time or desire to harvest it, this resource can be purchased from different vendors across the galaxy. But, we’d suggest harvesting it and saving your credits for something more tricky to find.

Now you’ve got the knowledge it’s time to get out and start scanning plants to bolster your fiber reserves.

About the author