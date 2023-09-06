​​How to get and make Grandpa’s Meatloaf recipe in Starfield

Starfield’s deep and winding story has many twists and turns that’ll keep you invested. The more heartwarming elements like Grandpa’s Meatloaf recipe stick out like a sore thumb, and not in a bad way.

This particular recipe does the trick for a variety of reasons and is worth the time in the kitchen. Like most quests in Starfield, you’ll need to get your hands on a certain set of ingredients and resources.

Spending your time finding them will be the hardest part of this little side mission. But, you won’t regret investing your time into this.

How to get Grandpa’s Meatloaf Recipe in Starfield

Your parents are on Jemison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This recipe is only available to those possessing the “Kids Stuff” trait in Starfield. To get the recipe, head to see your parents at the Residental District in New Atlantis. Once you’ve had a chat with your parents, keep talking to your Dad. He’ll be inside the Family apartments and a discussion about Grandpa’s recipe will commence.

This particular recipe can be sold for 240 credits and will restore 26 health. Not just that, but it will increase your damage resistance by 125 for 10 minutes too, and even boost your experience gain for two hours by two percent.

Remember it’s meant to be a secret, so you won’t get any notes from your dad. As soon as you’ve been told the recipe, it’ll be saved in your known recipe list.

What you need for Grandpa’s Meatloaf recipe in Starfield

Here are all the items you’ll need to make Grandpa’s recipe in Starfield:

You’ll be able to purchase the majority of these items easily as you hit up vendors during your travels. If you’re rummaging through people’s homes, you’ll likely find things like Red Meat and all its variants.

Red Meat was the hardest to find for me, but I eventually found it at CJ’s store in the Residential District of New Atlantis on Jemison, saving me the time of going from door to door. The others can be found in a wide variety of locations.

