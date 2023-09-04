How to get Eggs in Starfield

Eggs may be a key source of protein in real life but, in Starfield, they have other important purposes.

While you can choose to eat Eggs in Starfield to replenish health, the most common use for Eggs is in crafting cooking recipes, such as Grandpa’s Meatloaf. But how can you get Eggs in Starfield? Read on to find out.

How to find or buy Eggs in Starfield

Eggs aren’t cheap to buy in Starfield | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eggs in Starfield can be found or purchased. If you want to find Eggs and avoid parting with your hard-earned Credits, then I advise searching kitchens for them. But there’s still no guarantee you will find Eggs in every kitchen.

CJ’s Store can be accessed from the New Atlantis residential district | Video by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Eggs in Starfield is to buy them. While select vendors across the galaxy sell Eggs, I find CJ’s Store in the Residential District of New Atlantis to be the easiest to access, especially if you’re fairly early in your playthrough. CJ’s store sells Meal Pack – Eggs for 75 Credits each.

Eggs in Starfield are primarily used in crafting but they restore 5 Health if consumed instead.

