How to get Dairy in Starfield

There's more than one option.

Starfield milk carton on blue background
Dairy in Starfield is primarily used for crafting cooking recipes, but the game doesn’t make it clear what it defines as Dairy or how to get items that fall under this category.

The good news is a number of items count as Dairy in Starfield and here’s how you can get your hands on them.

What counts as a Dairy item in Starfield?

Starfield cheese vendor listing
A good rule of thumb here is: if it’s a Dairy item in the real world, it probably is in Starfield. The key Dairy resources in Starfield are:

  • Milk
  • Butter
  • Cheese
  • Yogurt

If it comes from a cow (space or otherwise) then it counts as Dairy.

How to get Dairy items in Starfield

You can either find or buy Dairy in Starfield. If you want to try your hand at finding Dairy then I advise looking in every kitchen you come across to see if any of the above items are lying about. There’s no guarantee, however, that you find them and this method does take longer.

The quickest and easiest way to get Dairy in Starfield is to buy it from a vendor. There are select Vendors in Starfield who sell food and Dairy items, but I find CJ’s store in New Atlantis’ Residential District to be the more reliable (and convenient) Vendor to go to.

CJ’s Store can be accessed from the New Atlantis residential district | Video by Dot Esports

Here are all the Dairy items available at Cj’s and their prices:

  • Milk – 75 Credits
  • Butter – 55 Credits
  • Cheese – 55 Credits
  • Yogurt – 55 Credits

The cheapest Dairy items at CJ’s are Butter, Cheese, and Yogurt, which each cost 55 Credits. If you only need Dairy for crafting then the cheapest options are most certainly the best.

